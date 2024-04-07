'Need to prioritize, rethink Accor-InterGlobe partnership’
Accor's group chairman and CEO Sébastien Bazin says India has a billion people in tertiary cities now and they don't need expensive hotels there. They need Ibis because it is affordable.
Bengaluru: A lack of sufficient time spent together and diverging priorities of partners may have led to the slow pace of development and muted performance of budget hotel brand Ibis, operated by InterGlobe Hotels, in India. InterGlobe Hotels, a joint venture between French hospitality major Accor and InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE), was formed in 2004 to establish a network of these hotels across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. The idea was clear: to have a strong budget hotel brand that would ride a huge budget airline (IndiGo) traveller base. Both entities Accor Asia Pacific (AAPC) and IGE joined forces, investing 60:40 in real estate and 70:30 in operations. In doing this, Accor became one of the few international hotel companies to invest money into building hotels here. But today, while the company has built 21 operational hotels with about 3,800 rooms, it has an uphill task: to analyze why the relationship hasn't yielded as expected. Despite the setbacks, Accor's group chairman and CEO Sébastien Bazin told Mint in an interview that the company remains committed to scaling up its partnership in the future and learn from it for other partnerships. Edited Excerpts: