Need to stand by staff in tough times: IndiGo

“I don’t think it is connected to recovery in traffic but we could see that people were very focused on hygiene measures during travel throughout covid and, now with all the covid measures gone, we are basically back to the way people used to travel prior to covid. So, there is probably an element to it," he added, without highlighting any particular incident. Elbers, who has completed four months as IndiGo’s CEO, is happy with the healthy growth in air traffic, and is betting big on codeshare partnerships to build IndiGo as a global brand before operating longer international routes. It is also considering connecting destinations both in the US and Canada under the codeshare partnerships as the next step, said Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo.