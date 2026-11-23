US President Donald Trump has welcomed Jensen Huang's reinstatement as chief executive of Nvidia, calling him a "Great Patriot and National Treasure" and backing the company's decision after days of growing support for the technology executive from the White House.
Trump's endorsement came minutes after Nvidia's board announced Huang's return, saying it had received inputs from senior levels of the US government and was confident that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.
"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Monday.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
Nvidia’s board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candour and ability to lead after discussions with him. It voted unanimously to reinstate him after receiving input from senior US government officials.
Trump called the board’s decision “correct and proper” and described Huang as a “Great Patriot and National Treasure.” He also said the government had no reason to believe Huang’s return posed a national security risk.
Yes. Nvidia’s independent board committee will continue investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company said Huang supports the investigation and will cooperate.
Kress returned to her role as Nvidia’s chief financial officer after serving as interim CEO during Huang’s absence.
Huang said he was honoured to return and would take on the responsibility with humility and renewed commitment. He thanked Nvidia’s board, employees, shareholders, executives and partners for their support.
He added that the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return to the chipmaker presented any threat to national security.
Trump said he had got to know Huang and described him as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure".
He also argued that Huang's leadership was important not only for Nvidia but also for the American economy.
In his first statement following the announcement, Huang thanked Nvidia's board, employees, shareholders and business partners for their support, saying he was honoured to return to lead the company at a pivotal moment for the technology industry.
"I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said.
He said he was taking on the responsibility with "the greatest humility and renewed commitment", while acknowledging the leadership of board chair Harvey Jones, chief financial officer Colette Kress and the executive team during his absence.
Huang also expressed gratitude to Nvidia employees, investors and industry partners, emphasising his commitment to leading the company through what he described as a transformative phase for the global technology sector.
Trump's public endorsement followed several days of increasingly vocal support for Huang from the administration.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the US president praised Huang's role in developing Nvidia's advanced Blackwell chips and questioned whether other executives at the company could match his leadership.
"Jensen did that, and I think there are very few people in that company that can do that," Trump said, referring to the development of the chips.
He also cautioned against disrespecting Huang's potential replacements, saying: "I'm not trying to be disrespectful."
The remarks signalled Trump's preference for Huang's leadership as Nvidia navigated concerns surrounding the national security implications of its advanced semiconductor technology.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also appeared to soften his earlier stance on Huang's position at Nvidia.
In a Sunday appearance on CBS, Bessent moved away from his previous calls for fresh leadership at the company.
Referring to Huang, he said he wanted to understand which level of Nvidia's business could potentially pose risks to US national security.
His comments came amid broader scrutiny of the semiconductor industry, particularly Nvidia's role in developing advanced artificial intelligence chips and the strategic importance of maintaining US leadership in the sector.
Nvidia's board said it had taken inputs from senior government officials before reaching its decision, adding that it was confident Huang's reinstatement did not pose a national security risk.
With inputs from Reuters.