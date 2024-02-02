Admitting the lack of internal professionalism in public sector undertakings in 90s, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she worked hard to fill gaps in the internal systems of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) before its IPO launch, reported NDTV.

"Needed to fill gaps in internal systems of LIC before IPO," FM Sitharaman told NDTV in an interview. She said that the public undertakings had been trying to bring in internal professionalism since 91, but there was not much market orientation.

"I worked hard to fill the gaps. Public undertakings since 91 are trying to bring in internal professionalism, but there was not much market orientation," NDTV quoted Sitharaman.

