'Needed to fill gaps in internal systems...': Nirmala Sitharaman explains how LIC was prepared for IPO
Admitting the lack of internal professionalism in public sector undertakings in 90s, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she worked hard to fill gaps in the internal systems of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) before its IPO launch, reported NDTV.
