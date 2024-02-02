Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  'Needed to fill gaps in internal systems...': Nirmala Sitharaman explains how LIC was prepared for IPO

'Needed to fill gaps in internal systems...': Nirmala Sitharaman explains how LIC was prepared for IPO

Livemint

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admits lack of professionalism in public sector undertakings in the 90s and works to fill gaps in LIC's internal systems before its IPO launch.

FM Sitharaman reportedly admitted that public sector undertakings lacked internal professionalism in 90s.

Admitting the lack of internal professionalism in public sector undertakings in 90s, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she worked hard to fill gaps in the internal systems of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) before its IPO launch, reported NDTV.

"Needed to fill gaps in internal systems of LIC before IPO," FM Sitharaman told NDTV in an interview. She said that the public undertakings had been trying to bring in internal professionalism since 91, but there was not much market orientation.

"I worked hard to fill the gaps. Public undertakings since 91 are trying to bring in internal professionalism, but there was not much market orientation," NDTV quoted Sitharaman.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

