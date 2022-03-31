Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the All India Quota Mop-Up round counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021-22 admissions to "resolve the anomalies" over 146 fresh seats, which were not available for aspirants who participated in round one and two of the process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the All India Quota Mop-Up round counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021-22 admissions to "resolve the anomalies" over 146 fresh seats, which were not available for aspirants who participated in round one and two of the process.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi directed to conduct a special round of counselling for 146 fresh seats and allowed the students, who have joined the All India Quota (AIQ) or the State Quota in Round 2 to participate in this round.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi directed to conduct a special round of counselling for 146 fresh seats and allowed the students, who have joined the All India Quota (AIQ) or the State Quota in Round 2 to participate in this round. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The SC bench also directed the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) to invite options from students within 24 hours of issuing the fresh notification and complete the process within 72 hours after the cut off time for the options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bench clarified that all the directions have been issued in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The SC was hearing various petitions filed by doctors seeking to participate in the mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling.

On Wednesday, the SC had directed the government to maintain status quo till Thursday in the mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling and asked the DGHS to reconsider issues, including the decision of adding 146 new seats.