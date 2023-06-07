Nelco buys 9% stake in Piscis Networks to expand satellite communications portfolio2 min read 07 Jun 2023, 08:03 PM IST
Nelco may acquire up to 30% of Piscis Networks, subject to gaining regulatory approval for its acquisition
New Delhi: Tata Group subsidiary, Nelco Limited, on Wednesday announced that it made a strategic investment in Mumbai-based satellite network software provider, Piscis Networks. Exchange filings made by Nelco, which offers satellite communications services to enterprises, revealed that the company has picked by a 9.09% stake in Piscis for a total investment of ₹99,99,100, to acquire 1,111 equity shares in the company.
