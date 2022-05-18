Nelco, Telesat conduct first high-speed internet trial with 35ms latency

LEO satellites are typically deployed in orbits below 2,000km from earth. Starlink, for instance, is deploying satellites at 550km above the earth’s surface, while OneWeb’s constellation is placed at 1,200km above earth. The key advantage that LEO satellites offer over GEOs lie in latency. Given that they operate in a relay configuration, they are also capable of delivering high internet bandwidth – although new GEO satellites, such as the very high throughput satellites (VHTS) being developed by the likes of Hughes Network Systems, are also capable of delivering the same.