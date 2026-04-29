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Neo Alternative announces first close of ₹5,000 crore second infra income fund, targets ₹1 trillion platform

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read29 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
NAAM, part of the Neo Group, oversees more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 crore in assets under management and is looking to scale its infrastructure investments.
NAAM, part of the Neo Group, oversees more than ₹25,000 crore in assets under management and is looking to scale its infrastructure investments.
Summary

Neo Alternative Asset Managers is targeting a 5,000 crore corpus for the fund to back operating road and renewable assets, aiming for an 18–20% internal rate of return.

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MUMBAI: Neo Alternative Asset Managers has reached the first close for its 5,000 crore infrastructure income fund, as it doubles down on operating road and renewable assets backed by long-term contracts.

MUMBAI: Neo Alternative Asset Managers has reached the first close for its 5,000 crore infrastructure income fund, as it doubles down on operating road and renewable assets backed by long-term contracts.

"Including the first close, we have raised 1,500 crore till now for the fund," Abishek Goel, managing director and head of NAAM's infrastructure and real assets fund told Mint.

"Including the first close, we have raised 1,500 crore till now for the fund," Abishek Goel, managing director and head of NAAM's infrastructure and real assets fund told Mint.

Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund II, as the fund is called, will invest in operational, revenue-generating road and renewable energy assets supported by long-term contracts with government counterparties, Goel said. “The strategy allocates the majority of capital to operating assets, with the remainder directed toward opportunities such as privately listed infrastructure investment trusts.”

Also Read | Ageas open to more India investment, eyes top-10 life insurer spot

The fund will follow a similar strategy to NAAM's first infra income fund, which invested in six hybrid annuity model road packages of the National Highways Authority of India with a combined length of around 250 km, one 27.5 km build-operate-transfer asset, and one 430 MWp utility-scale solar platform.

In addition, 5-10% of the new fund will be invested in ancillary opportunities such as battery energy storage system projects, Goel said, adding that the fund is targeting an internal rate of return of 18-20%, and is expected to close the remaining 3,500 crore within the next 12 months.

NAAM has onboarded about 30 limited partners so far for the fund and expects to add more as additional commitments come in, Goel said. The firm did not disclose the names of investors.

"Our approach combines deep sector expertise with rigorous asset selection and active asset management, enabling us to build a portfolio that balances yield, quality, and longevity," he added.

Currently, NAAM, part of the Neo Group, oversees more than 25,000 crore in assets under management and is looking to scale its infrastructure investments.

"Infrastructure investments present a huge opportunity for us. We are looking to scale up our infra division to a 1 lakh crore (trillion) practice in the next five to seven years," Neo Group's co-founder Hemant Daga told Mint.

"At NAAM, our focus remains on disciplined capital allocation and execution excellence. Our experience across roads and renewable assets, combined with a strong pipeline of opportunities, positions us well to scale this strategy while maintaining consistency in performance and risk management," he added.

Also Read | Avataar Venture Partners expects five IPOs from first two funds by 2028

The wealth and asset management firm caters to high-net-worth individuals, multi-family offices, and global institutions including pension funds and sovereign wealth funds. Neo is backed by investors including Peak XV Partners, MUFG and Euclidean Capital LLC. In March 2026, the firm raised 500 crore from TVS Capital at a 10,000 crore pre-money valuation.

NAAM’s new infra fund comes as investor interest in the sector remains strong, driven in part by a steady pipeline of road assets that can absorb large institutional capital.

Earlier this month, Australian asset manager Macquarie Asset Management announced the sale of Safeway Concessions to Vinci SA for an implied enterprise value of approximately 15,000 crore.

Macquarie is reportedly also seeking a stake in the CDPQ-backed Maple Infrastructure Trust. KKR has been consolidating its road portfolio under Vertis, aiming to build a platform large enough to rival Singapore-based Cube Highways, which acquired two annuity road assets in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025.

Also Read | Dharana Capital raises second fund of $250mn, to back tech, consumer businesses

In 2024, KKR-backed Highways Infrastructure Trust signed definitive agreements to acquire a dozen road projects from PNC Infratech Ltd for 9,005 crore.

"The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 24 assets across 12 states for monetization via ToT and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) modes. The identified 24 assets may garner 21,000-24,000 crore for the NHAI," the agency said in a March 2025 report.

Ratings agency Icra Ltd had projected toll rate growth of 2.5–3.9% in 2025-26, which, along with 3–5% traffic growth, was expected to drive 7-9% growth in toll collections.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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HomeCompaniesNewsNeo Alternative announces first close of ₹5,000 crore second infra income fund, targets ₹1 trillion platform

Neo Alternative announces first close of ₹5,000 crore second infra income fund, targets ₹1 trillion platform

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read29 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
NAAM, part of the Neo Group, oversees more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 crore in assets under management and is looking to scale its infrastructure investments.
NAAM, part of the Neo Group, oversees more than ₹25,000 crore in assets under management and is looking to scale its infrastructure investments.
Summary

Neo Alternative Asset Managers is targeting a 5,000 crore corpus for the fund to back operating road and renewable assets, aiming for an 18–20% internal rate of return.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Neo Alternative Asset Managers has reached the first close for its 5,000 crore infrastructure income fund, as it doubles down on operating road and renewable assets backed by long-term contracts.

MUMBAI: Neo Alternative Asset Managers has reached the first close for its 5,000 crore infrastructure income fund, as it doubles down on operating road and renewable assets backed by long-term contracts.

"Including the first close, we have raised 1,500 crore till now for the fund," Abishek Goel, managing director and head of NAAM's infrastructure and real assets fund told Mint.

"Including the first close, we have raised 1,500 crore till now for the fund," Abishek Goel, managing director and head of NAAM's infrastructure and real assets fund told Mint.

Neo Infra Income Opportunities Fund II, as the fund is called, will invest in operational, revenue-generating road and renewable energy assets supported by long-term contracts with government counterparties, Goel said. “The strategy allocates the majority of capital to operating assets, with the remainder directed toward opportunities such as privately listed infrastructure investment trusts.”

Also Read | Ageas open to more India investment, eyes top-10 life insurer spot

The fund will follow a similar strategy to NAAM's first infra income fund, which invested in six hybrid annuity model road packages of the National Highways Authority of India with a combined length of around 250 km, one 27.5 km build-operate-transfer asset, and one 430 MWp utility-scale solar platform.

In addition, 5-10% of the new fund will be invested in ancillary opportunities such as battery energy storage system projects, Goel said, adding that the fund is targeting an internal rate of return of 18-20%, and is expected to close the remaining 3,500 crore within the next 12 months.

NAAM has onboarded about 30 limited partners so far for the fund and expects to add more as additional commitments come in, Goel said. The firm did not disclose the names of investors.

"Our approach combines deep sector expertise with rigorous asset selection and active asset management, enabling us to build a portfolio that balances yield, quality, and longevity," he added.

Currently, NAAM, part of the Neo Group, oversees more than 25,000 crore in assets under management and is looking to scale its infrastructure investments.

"Infrastructure investments present a huge opportunity for us. We are looking to scale up our infra division to a 1 lakh crore (trillion) practice in the next five to seven years," Neo Group's co-founder Hemant Daga told Mint.

"At NAAM, our focus remains on disciplined capital allocation and execution excellence. Our experience across roads and renewable assets, combined with a strong pipeline of opportunities, positions us well to scale this strategy while maintaining consistency in performance and risk management," he added.

Also Read | Avataar Venture Partners expects five IPOs from first two funds by 2028

The wealth and asset management firm caters to high-net-worth individuals, multi-family offices, and global institutions including pension funds and sovereign wealth funds. Neo is backed by investors including Peak XV Partners, MUFG and Euclidean Capital LLC. In March 2026, the firm raised 500 crore from TVS Capital at a 10,000 crore pre-money valuation.

NAAM’s new infra fund comes as investor interest in the sector remains strong, driven in part by a steady pipeline of road assets that can absorb large institutional capital.

Earlier this month, Australian asset manager Macquarie Asset Management announced the sale of Safeway Concessions to Vinci SA for an implied enterprise value of approximately 15,000 crore.

Macquarie is reportedly also seeking a stake in the CDPQ-backed Maple Infrastructure Trust. KKR has been consolidating its road portfolio under Vertis, aiming to build a platform large enough to rival Singapore-based Cube Highways, which acquired two annuity road assets in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025.

Also Read | Dharana Capital raises second fund of $250mn, to back tech, consumer businesses

In 2024, KKR-backed Highways Infrastructure Trust signed definitive agreements to acquire a dozen road projects from PNC Infratech Ltd for 9,005 crore.

"The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 24 assets across 12 states for monetization via ToT and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) modes. The identified 24 assets may garner 21,000-24,000 crore for the NHAI," the agency said in a March 2025 report.

Ratings agency Icra Ltd had projected toll rate growth of 2.5–3.9% in 2025-26, which, along with 3–5% traffic growth, was expected to drive 7-9% growth in toll collections.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsNeo Alternative announces first close of ₹5,000 crore second infra income fund, targets ₹1 trillion platform
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