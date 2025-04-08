Companies
Neo to raise ₹5,000 crore for new private credit fund as correction shrinks equity pool
Summary
- The opportunity for private credit is getting better because equity as a competing pool is reducing for the next six to nine months, says Neo's CEO Hemant Daga
Mumbai: Neo Asset Management aims to raise ₹5,000 crore for a new private credit fund, sensing a bigger opportunity as the public listing market slows amid the stock market slump.
