MUMBAI : Neobank Dinero on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with India's only listed discount broker 5Paisa to assist new-age retail investors in investing in alternative low-cost investment products.

Dinero said it will assist customers in meeting their lifestyle objectives by investing in ETFs and giving them customized offers and rewards. In addition, developing the habit of investing in ETFs as a secure investment alternative in unpredictable markets assists end-users in building a robust portfolio, it said.

Nikhil Potluri, chief business officer, Dinero said that given the strong interest from retail investors in the capital markets, there is no doubt the future is passive investing.

“Indian ETFs are on the verge of exploding, similar to the adoption of passive investing in the US and Europe. Our thesis is that ETFs provide an easy entry to capital markets for young retail investors and provide a significant cost arbitrage to mutual funds with respect to expense ratios, entry/exit loads, etc. Most mutual funds have been unable to outperform the broader markets in the past few years," said Potluri.

Meanwhile, Raisa Kazi, chief marketing officer at 5Paisa said that over the past 15 years, there has been a huge influx of new retail investors in the Indian stock market.

“These are first-time investors looking for control, flexibility, transparency, and access to different online tools to manage their portfolios and investments. One of the visions at 5paisa is to connect with such investors and enable them to invest in different financial services and products," said Kazi.

