Neobank Freo crosses one million customers; targets 2 million by December

“Last year, customers across 85 cities and towns in India could enjoy Freo products. This year, our aim was to multiply that reach exponentially," explained Kunal Varma, Freo’s CEO and co-founder. “Today, customers from more than 16,000 pin codes across 1,200+ cities are using Freo products. This means that Freo’s products are used in over 85% of India’s pin codes."