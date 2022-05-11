The card offers dedicated cashback rewards, welcome credits, free ATM withdrawals, and other deals, the firm said. A host of other value-added services include 1% cashback on every spend to benefits worth ₹5,000 in the first year, and a free credit period for select customers. The firm also said that the card acts as a virtual and physical medium for shopping, traveling, and eating, which makes it different from the existing players in the market.

Commenting on the development. Shruti Aggarwal, co-founder of Stashfin, said, “We are delighted to announce our new offering LiveBoundless Card specially designed for women. At Stashfin, we have dedicatedly worked towards the financial awareness and independence of our customers – who are the backbone of our company. What separates Stashfin’s latest card from other credit line cards is that it offers greater flexibility to customers, an enhanced rewards programme, and the fact that it positions itself as a card that supports women’s financial inclusion."

According to a Statista study, the Indian credit card market volume was at 37.5 million in FY2018 and reached 57.7 million in FY2020. A similar northward trend was witnessed in FY2021, when the numbers hit 62 million.