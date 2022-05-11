Neobanking platform Stashfin introduces a credit line card for women

Commenting on the development. Shruti Aggarwal, co-founder of Stashfin, said, “We are delighted to announce our new offering LiveBoundless Card specially designed for women. At Stashfin, we have dedicatedly worked towards the financial awareness and independence of our customers – who are the backbone of our company. What separates Stashfin’s latest card from other credit line cards is that it offers greater flexibility to customers, an enhanced rewards programme, and the fact that it positions itself as a card that supports women’s financial inclusion."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}