New Delhi: Nepean Capital, a Mumbai-based fund management firm that invests in private and public markets, has acquired 50% stake in Dinesh Vijan-led Maddock Films known for Stree, Hindi Medium, Roohi and other titles. The companies did not share the size of the deal.

“These are fascinating times for content companies. I am proud of the body of work Maddock has been able to showcase to the world. The Nepean private equity investment gives us the growth capital to expand our expertise in films to the digital OTT space and allow us to give wings to young storytellers," Vijan said in a statement.

Gautam Trivedi, co-founder and managing partner, Nepean Capital called Maddock a young and dynamic enterprise that is known for its content driven films delivered on tight budgets. “In this era of media convergence and digital explosion, we believe an investment in a content company such as Maddock will yield strong returns. It is a mutually synergistic deal and we have immense faith in Dinesh Vijan’s leadership and execution capabilities," Trivedi said in a statement.

Established in 2005, Maddock Films has produced critically and commercially acclaimed Hindi language films such as romantic dramas Love Aaj Kal (2009) starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and Cocktail (2012) that featured Khan and Padukone along with Diana Penty, black comedy Go Goa Gone (2013) starring Kunal Khemu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari, Varun Dhawan’s neo-noir action thriller Badlapur (2015), Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium (2017), horror comedy Stree (2018) starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, romantic comedy Luka Chuppi (2019) with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Aparshakti Khurrana, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala (2019), Angrezi Medium (2020), a successor to Hindi Medium, also starring Irrfan Khan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi (2021), a remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy, among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.