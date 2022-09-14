Vedanta in a joint venture with Foxconn will set up India's first-ever semiconductor and display glass plant in Gujarat. The move is a step closer to India’s own Silicon Valley.
Billionaire Anil Agarwal on Wednesday announced a massive investment of ₹1.54 lakh crore in high-tech India. However, getting closer to his dream, had the Vedanta chairman excited and nervous at the same time. Vedanta in a joint venture with Foxconn will set up India's first-ever semiconductor and display glass plant in Gujarat. The move is a step closer to India’s own Silicon Valley.
Agarwal was wide awake before the launch of the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture for the semiconductor plant.
In his LinkedIn post, Agarwal said, "I usually sleep like a baby on flights but this time, my eyes were wide awake. I was so nervous and excited that my dream was finally coming true," adding, "We have been working on this project for the last 10 years, and are finally one step closer to India’s own Silicon Valley…"
Even the PR manager of Anil Agarwal expressed how nervous the Vedanta chairman was before the launch of the semiconductor plant. Aastha Tyagi said, "Sir told us how he could barely sleep during his flight because he was so nervous and excited for today." She added, "Glad to be a part of this moment in history where semiconductors will be soon produced in India - leading to affordable electronics and massive job opportunities."
Vedanta is making one of its biggest investments of ₹1.54 lakh crore in high-tech India, under which, the company will set up the country's first-ever semiconductor and display glass plant in Gujarat.
"I am proud to share with you all that we are making one of the biggest investments in the heart of high-tech India worth ₹1.54 lac crores! Our team at Vedanta will be setting up the country's first-ever semiconductor and display glass plant in Gujarat," Agarwal's post added.
In Agarwal's view, semiconductors are the new “oil" of our fast-moving digital economy. His post said, "A lot of you may already know what semiconductors are. I like to think of them as the brain of our electronics. They are present everywhere - in your TVs, laptops, automobiles, ACs, and your favourite smartphones."
"And soon, you will be able to afford them at half the price!" Agarwal's post further said.
By producing such tech in India, Agarwal believes the company will open the door to millions of indirect jobs. Startups and entrepreneurs can use these chips as raw materials to produce their electronics - bringing down costs and making them affordable for every citizen of the country.
Agarwal wants nothing more than to see the country's youth, especially women, and their talent shine through the right resources and infrastructure. His post said, "This movement will soon take our Indians from job seekers to job creators…"
"This is India’s moment. We are the land of opportunity and I invite all youngsters to shoot for the stars…let’s go from being chip takers to chip makers..," Agarwal's post concluded.
