Nestlé boosts capex to scale up capacity

Its profit for the September quarter fell 1.37% to ₹587 crore from ₹595.27 crore a year ago. The figures are not comparable as the cumulative effect of lower tax rate made applicable from 1 April 2019 was adjusted fully in the quarter to September 2019, the company said. Profit before tax rose 12.4% to ₹786.5 crore in the September quarter. Nestlé India follows the calendar year.