Nestlé casts net wider with ₹10 Maggi noodles

Nestlé casts net wider with ₹10 Maggi noodles3 min read 19 Sep 2023, 12:27 AM IST
The local unit of the Swiss company, which used to sell Maggi in 100g packs for ₹10, raised the price to ₹12 in December 2014 and further to ₹14 in February last year to account for rising raw material costs.
NEW DELHI : Nestlé India Ltd’s noodle brand Maggi is making a big comeback at the ₹10 price point, as the packaged consumer goods company aims to stave off competition and claw back market share in smaller towns and villages with an attractive price point.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message