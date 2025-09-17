Nestlé Chairman Paul Bulcke resigns after CEO Laurent Freixe's dismissal over ‘undisclosed relationship’

Switzerland-based food and beverage giant Nestlé on Tuesday announced that its chairman, Paul Bulcke, has decided to step down and will be replaced by former Inditex CEO Pablo Isla from October 1 onwards.

“The Board of Directors of Nestlé S.A. has announced that Pablo Isla will become Chairman effective October 1, following Paul Bulcke's decision to step down from the Board earlier than planned,” the company said in a release.

His resignation comes two weeks after Laurent Freixe was dismissed as CEO due to an “undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate.”

Bulcke's role questioned Analysts and shareholders questioned Bulcke's role following the disclosure of Freixe's alleged relationship with a subordinate, resulting in his removal just a year after he had assumed leadership of the KitKat chocolate bar and Nescafé coffee maker, Reuters reported.

"This is the right moment for me to step aside and accelerate the planned transition," Bulcke, who will assume the role of 'honorary chairman', said in a statement, adding that the new leadership would bring a “fresh perspective.”

Nestlé concerns Nestlé is facing a tough challenge with investors and analysts urging it to streamline its operations in a tough consumer market, as rivals slash costs and even restructure to improve their competitiveness, Reuters reported.

Revenue growth has slowed, the company's shares have dropped by over 40% since 2022, and costs have increased significantly. Debt levels have risen above those of rivals such as Unilever.

Earlier this year, Nestlé announced that Bulcke would leave next year, a move that came after growing investor concerns about the company's share price, leadership issues, and doubts over its outdated corporate governance model.

Bulcke's support from shareholders had also been waning.

He was re-elected in April, but with only 84.8% shareholder backing, which is below the usual level for chairmen in Switzerland. In 2017, he had almost 96% support.

