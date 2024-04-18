Nestlé Controversies: From sugar in baby food to Maggi ban, we look at top 8 concerns in India and abroad
Nestlé Controversies: Recent findings show that the world’s largest consumer food and beverages company adds sugar to infant food in developing countries, unlike similar products in Europe.
Multi-national conglomerate Nestlé hit headlines this week for the sugar content in its baby food sold in developing countries. Nestlé India was found to have included sugar and honey in infant milk and cereal products such as Cerelac, as per a Guardian report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message