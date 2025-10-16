Nestlé India sees profit dip but strong sales growth amid GST adjustments
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 16 Oct 2025, 09:38 pm IST
Summary
Nestlé India’s September-quarter profit fell 23.6% to ₹753.2 crore on higher costs and one-time expenses, even as sales rose 10.9% to ₹5,630.2 crore on strong domestic demand. The company plans further investments and new product launches.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : Nestlé India reported a 23.6% year-on-year drop in standalone profit to ₹753.2 crore in the September quarter as one-time exceptional costs and higher raw material expenses weighed on margins.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story