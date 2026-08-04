Nestlé India says long-term growth intact despite demand concerns

Nestlé India sought to calm investor concerns after warning that consumption could soften in the coming months, saying near-term inflationary and macroeconomic pressures would not derail its long-term growth plans.

“While these are headwinds, inflation would be of concern, given where we are on this journey in terms of penetration, in terms of the rural consumer, in terms of premiumisation, I remain quite confident of our ability to handle these short-term blips,” said Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director of Nestlé India, during an analyst call.

“I still believe the medium to long-term growth story for us does not get impacted. The team has the resilience to work around and address some of these challenges while continuing to delight our consumers in India,” he said.

The reassurance followed the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company's investor presentation, which warned that consumption could moderate in the short term because of the West Asia crisis and El Niño-driven monsoon conditions, and said growth in the broader consumption and food and beverages segment should be watched.

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The cautious commentary weighed on investor sentiment. Nestlé India's shares fell as much as 4.9% on the National Stock Exchange to ₹1,455 on Tuesday, while the benchmark Nifty50 closed 0.64% lower.

Analysts had already flagged the risks. “We believe (Nestlé India) margins have very limited room for an upside as coffee, cocoa and palm oil might become volatile due to super El Niño globally,” analysts at PL Capital had said in a 22 July report.

The management's comments came alongside a strong quarterly performance. Revenue from operations rose 25.1% year-on-year to ₹6,378 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27), while standalone net profit climbed 47.9% to ₹975 crore.

Betting on reach Tiwary said the company's distribution network has expanded nearly fourfold since 2021, enabling it to reach about 219,700 villages and 6.2 million outlets as of the end of March 2026. That helped Nestlé record its highest-ever expansion in outlet reach across its peer group.

“Rural has been one of the more resilient parts of the market when I compare to urban,” he said.

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Tiwary said Nestlé continues to prioritize volume-led growth, adding that brands such as KitKat, Maggi, Nescafé and Munch still have significant headroom for expansion in India.

He said the company remains focused on affordability in a price-sensitive market. “We have the right price point packs. We have a lot of packs which work at ₹5, 10, all these relevant price points.”

Tiwary also highlighted newer businesses, saying breakfast cereals have been a strong addition to the portfolio and Nespresso has been a “positive revelation”. Nestlé operates boutique Nespresso stores and sells Nespresso coffee machines in India, and he said the business has a long runway for growth.

Also Read | Nestle India flags potential price hikes as West Asia war impacts costs

Broader macroeconomic conditions, however, remain a challenge for the FMCG sector. India's retail inflation accelerated to 4.38% in June 2026 from 3.93% in May, moving above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% midpoint target for the first time in months.