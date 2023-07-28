Nestlé to raise chocolate, coffee capacities in India3 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Nestlé India plans to invest ₹4,200 crore ($564 million) by 2025 to expand its manufacturing capacity for noodles, coffee, and chocolates in the country. The investment will help the company meet the demand for both mass and premium products.
New Delhi: Nestlé India Ltd will invest ₹4,200 crore by 2025 to expand the manufacturing capacity of its noodles, coffee and chocolates portfolio, the packaged foods company’s India chief said, as it spots opportunities in selling both mass and premium products in the country.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×