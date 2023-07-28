Nestlé to raise chocolate, coffee capacities in India

“There will probably be two or three areas where investments will go. One, of course, is the new factory in Odisha. Then there is a further expansion of facilities in the coffee and beverages business. There is what we call phase-three and phase-four of the Sanand (Gujarat) factory where we will be setting up, apart from noodle lines, confectionery lines as well. Then, there is some expansion in Moga; and also in our factory in Ponda, the chocolate factory," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}