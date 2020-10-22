Nestlé India to post single-digit growth

The India business of packaged food and beverage company Nestlé posted strong, mid-single-digit growth in the third quarter, the company said on Wednesday. “South Asia continued to perform well. India posted strong mid-single-digit growth, with good momentum in Maggi, Nescafé and KitKat," the company said while announcing its nine months and Q3 global earnings.

For the first nine months of the year, the company, which also makes Purina pet food, reported organic sales growth of 3.5% supported by continued strong momentum in the Americas, the Purina PetCare segment, and Nestlé Health Science. For the full year, Nestlé raised its organic sales growth guidance to around 3%.

“Nestlé has remained resilient in a difficult and volatile environment. Our people have acted in a responsible manner to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and have adapted quickly to evolving consumer needs. Strong organic growth was broad based and supported by sustained momentum in the Americas, Purina PetCare, and Nestlé Health Science, as well as the acceleration of our coffee business in the third quarter," chief executive officer Mark Schneider said in the company’s earnings statement.

“Including China, emerging markets reported mid-single digit growth with strong performances in Brazil, the Philippines, Russia, and India. We remain positive in emerging markets as key growth platforms for the years to come," the company’s chief financial officer, Francois-Xavier Roge, said on its post-earnings call.

Nestlé India Ltd is set to announce its September quarter earnings later this week. In the June quarter, Nestlé India reported a 2% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in sales to ₹3,041.45 crore. The September quarter could help gauge demand for its Maggi noodles and packaged milk brands in India.

“Out of home consumption which is 5% of its sales was severely impacted. We expect gradual recovery in out of home consumption as unlock keeps happening," said Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president, research, Edelweiss Securities.

