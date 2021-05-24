Nestlé India to setup oxygen plants in hospitals close to its factories

Nestlé India to setup oxygen plants in hospitals close to its factories1 min read . 10:41 AM IST
- The company will continue to contribute to Akshaya Patra’s covid-19 relief operations, which has already helped serve over 2 million cooked meals
NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods company Nestlé India is in the process of setting up oxygen plants in five hospitals close to its factories in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Goa, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Hospitals across the country had reported an acute shortage of medical oxygen following a vicious surge in covid-19 cases increased in April and May. Several companies have stepped up efforts to improve availability, movement and accessibility of oxygen required by medical facilities.
Nestlé India, maker of Maggi noodles and Kitkat chocolates, has been providing medical supplies to those in need.
“We have lent a helping hand in augmenting much needed medical supplies like ventilators, masks, PPE kits, face shields, oximeters etc. We are also connecting with over 90,000 nurses and helpers across 198 hospitals in India to express our heartfelt gratitude for their selfless service to humanity by humbly sharing product hampers. Recognising the need for oxygen support for covid patients, my team is in the process of setting up oxygen plants in five hospitals near our factory locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Goa," said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India.
The company will continue to contribute to Akshaya Patra’s covid-19 relief operations, which has already helped serve over 2 million cooked meals, he added.
It has provided 50,000 ration kits to families in need across various locations in India and will continue to accelerate this initiative. “We have received overwhelming solidarity from our colleagues globally, with Nestlé S.A also extending support in these times of need and providing oxygen concentrators directly and through International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies," said Narayanan.
