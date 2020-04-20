New Delhi: To ease lockdown blues, Nestlé India has launched a campaign suggesting variety of recipes for its instant noodle brand Maggi.

Nestlé has introduced “Maggi – Cooking Made Simple" on its website, and it brings the most popular recipes from across the country under three categories-- “made easy", “made with a twist" and “made healthier".

Nikhil Chand, director, foods & confectionery, Nestlé India, said "In trying times like these, with limited ingredients, meals made at home demand variety. The solutions available on www.maggi.in will encourage consumers of all skill levels to approach everyday cooking with confidence and enthusiasm, discover new ideas and have access to expert tips and serve something delightful. For the first time, we will also provide a platform to several home chefs and make nearly 700 of their popular recipes available on our website. Feedback from consumers will help enrich this service. Through this service we hope to play a small part in helping people create memorable food moments every day."

The recipes on the Maggi website have been curated to add variety and diversity to everyday meals, provide convenience to main meal planning and cooking while ensuring a proper balance of taste and nutrition.

Earlier this month, the company rolled out a digital campaign promising consumers that Maggi is being produced with safety and precautionary measures. It has promised to bring back the company's most loved product.

Nestle India, in a BSE filing on 24 March, had said the company has scaled down or suspended operations at all its locations which has hit supply of products, including that of instant noodles Maggi.

