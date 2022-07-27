Nestlé Milo, JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport collaborate to support athletes

Nestlé Milo, JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport collaborate to support athletes2 min read . 12:47 PM IST
- As the official dairy partner of the institute, Nestlé India will contribute one year's worth of milk and Milo to its athletes
Nestlé-owned Milo drinks and JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), have collaborated to support infrastructure, coaching, and sports science to scout for young athletes and train them to become future Olympians of the country.
In the past, they have supported three Olympic medalists, including Tokyo Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.
In this partnership, as the official dairy partner of the institute, Nestlé India will contribute one year's worth of milk and Milo to its athletes. The two have also launched a new campaign featuring javelin star Neeraj Chopra along with athletes, high jumper Dev Karthick from Tamil Nadu and judo champ Olivia from Manipur.
The campaign titled ‘Khudse’ highlights how these champions succeed by encouraging and motivating themselves to push boundaries and beat their own records.
Neeraj Chopra said, “It is extremely encouraging to see an established brand like Milo partner with the institute and work collectively towards the common goal of helping athletes be the best versions of themselves. I am a firm believer in the power of self-motivation and am thrilled to be part of this campaign between the two which aims at taking this message to the countless young athletes across our country who are training hard every day. I hope that through this campaign we are able to inspire the next generation of Indian athletes to push harder and give their best.“
Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, who is also on the advisory board of the institute said, “It’s imperative that the right brands partner with the collective push to help our athletes achieve global success, and that’s precisely what the company’s coming on board underlines. We’ve always said that for us to be able to compete consistently and win on the big stage, it’s going to take the coming together of all stakeholders, and brands are a vital cog in that wheel."
Through the new campaign Nestle India encourages young champions to not wait for any external reinforcement but to cheer for themselves and push their own boundaries, with their grit and passion, said Mehernosh Malia, head of the dairy business at Nestlé India.
India’s sports media and sponsorship industry reached about ₹95 billion in FY20 and will reach ₹150 billion by 2024, a report by sports-related employment agency Sporjo and FICCI, the industry grew at a CAGR of 14% till 2020 said.