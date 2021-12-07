NEW DELHI : Swiss packaged foods and beverages company Nestlé S.A. has set up Nestlé Global Services India (NGSI) centre in Bengaluru to provide IT services to Nestlé entities in over 45 countries across Asia, Oceania and Africa, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

NGSI will be housed as a separate division of Nestlé R&D Centre India Private Limited.

The centre will “complement" its network of IT hubs around the world, the maker of Maggi noodles and Kit Kat chocolate added. Nestlé Global Services India is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022. It will have a specialized IT team of 150 people managing regional and global projects.

Nestlé Global Services India will enable Nestlé’s growth by facilitating direct access in the region to technology skills in business solutions, digital, data analytics and Artificial Intelligence amongst others. It will also support the implementation and operations of IT solutions and platforms, the company said.

Digitalization is happening faster than ever and new technology trends are rapidly emerging, said a top executive at the company. This is especially true as covid accelerates tech adoption among both businesses as well as consumers.

The company picked Bengaluru for its innovative capacity, talent availability and diversity, as well as proximity to many external resources that Nestlé’s IT function is already working with globally.

“The Nestlé Global Services India is the next step in the group’s IT evolution journey to build the right skills and capabilities across the world, to be able to support Nestlé’s digitalization and rapidly changing business needs," said Chris Wright, head of information technology and chief information officer, Nestlé, S.A.

It is set up to provide amongst others, more data-driven analytics to best support our markets across the region, Wright added.

Nestlé has been in India for 109 years, and also operative in the country, is Nestlé India Limited – a separate Nestlé entity that has nine factories in India; it works with 6,000 suppliers, over 1,700 distributors and lakhs of retail shops.

