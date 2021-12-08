Nestlé sells $10 billion of L’Oréal shares back to beauty giant

Nestlé for years has faced pressure from analysts and investors to sell its shares in L’Oréal. The issue took on renewed significance in 2017 when billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point LLC took a stake in Nestlé and called on its then new chief executive, Mark Schneider, to sell L’Oréal shares, saying the position wasn’t strategic. Nestlé has repeatedly defended the investment, saying it has delivered good returns.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}