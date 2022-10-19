Nestlé to acquire Seattle’s Best Coffee brand from Starbucks

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Nestlé had identified coffee as a priority in its overhaul of its portfolio to focus on categories it believed had the strongest growth potential. In one of its biggest moves, Nestlé in 2018 agreed to pay Starbucks more than $7 billion for the rights to sell the Seattle chain’s packaged coffee in grocery and other retail stores. The Swiss company has also invested in smaller brands such as Blue Bottle Coffee and Chameleon Cold-Brew.