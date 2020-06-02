Nestle board proposes five-year extension for CMD Suresh Narayanan

"Nestle’s board has recommended Mr. Suresh Narayanan’s re-appointment ... is a positive development as Mr. Narayanan has been at the helm of the company’s transformation. NEST was suffering from a lumbering pace of top line growth even before the Maggi crisis, but was transformed to one of the fastest growing companies (on both top line and earnings) under Mr. Narayanan’s leadership," said Motilal Oswal in a report dated 30 May.