Nestle buys vitamin brands from KKR for $5.75 billion

Nestle’s $5.75 billion acquisition -- at a price of 3.1x sales and 16.8x Ebitda -- of brands including Natures Bounty and Solgar from The Bountiful Company fits its specialist nutrition and wellness focus and adds another lever to growth once integrated into the business. The deal increases Nestle’s net debt-to-Ebitda ratio to about 2x from 1.7x, so it won’t affect its ability to either acquire further assets, or buy back shares.