FMCG major Nestle India has declared an interim dividend of ₹25 for the year 2022, according to an exchange filing.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today declared an Interim Dividend of ₹25 (Rupees twenty-five only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year 2022 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of 9,64,15,716 equity shares of the nominal value of Rs. 10/- each," Nestle said.

The interim dividend for the year 2022 will be paid on and from 6 May along with the final dividend for 2021.

On Monday, Nestle India shares closed 0.12% lower at ₹18,430 apiece on NSE.

Nestle's board will meet on 21 April to consider and approve financial results for the first quarter ending 31 March, 2022. Nestle follows a January-December period as the financial year.

The company has fixed 22 April as record date for the purpose of final dividend for the year 2021 and also the interim dividend for the year 2022.

