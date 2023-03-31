Nestle eyes $1 billion deal to acquire ‘Ching’s Secret’ owner in India1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Capital Foods makes the Ching’s Secret brand of spicy noodles and fusion chutneys infused with so-called 'desi Chinese flavours. It also sells Smith & Jones cooking pastes and masala mixes
Nestle SA, the world’s biggest food group, is among final bidders competing to acquire India’s Capital Foods Pvt as it seeks to boost its presence in the fast-growing economy, people familiar with the matter said.
