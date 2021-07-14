Nestle eyes lab-grown meat market to tap future growth

Future Meat Technologies has already been successful in reducing costs. The company has managed to produce chicken at $4 per 100 grams (3.5 ounces) and plans to halve this by the end of 2022, chief executive officer Rom Kshuk told Bloomberg in an interview last month. The company wants to begin sales in the US by the end of next year, pending regulatory approvals.

