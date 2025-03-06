Companies
Nestle flirts with luxury via First Nespresso boutique in India; more to follow
SummaryNespresso coffee is priced at a premium to regular instant coffee and lets consumers make cafe-style coffee at home.
Nestlé, the world's largest coffee company, has launched a Nespresso boutique in Delhi's Nexus CityWalk mall, targeting India's affluent consumers. The boutique offers Nespresso coffee machines, priced from ₹16,500, and coffee pods.
