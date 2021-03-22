Nestle has its Starbucks moment as people eye office return

Coffee was one of the motors of Nestle’s sales growth last year and makes up the bulk of the company’s $24 billion beverage business. Following a lukewarm introduction of Nespresso in the late 2000s, Nestle has made some bolder steps to boost its U.S. coffee business in recent years. The company splurged $7.15 billion on a partnership with Starbucks in 2018, and now Nestle makes the coffee chain’s products for at-home use worldwide.