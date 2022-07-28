Nestle India acquires Purina Petcare India for ₹125.3 crore2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 01:15 PM IST
- Purina is a pet food brand owned by Nestle globally. Purina Petcare was launched in India in 2017 as a separate entity
NEW DELHI: Packaged foods and beverages company Nestle India on Thursday announced the acquisition of pet food business Purina Petcare India for an estimated ₹125.3 crore, as part of a transaction that will see the company now own and operate the brand, globally owned by Nestle, as part of Nestle India.