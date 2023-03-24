Nestle India driving “rurban” expansion and premiumization agenda

Nestle India driving “rurban” expansion and premiumization agenda4 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 12:47 PM IST
During the year 2022, the company reported an “acceleration” on the “rurban” thrust by going deeper into smaller towns and cities, scaling up on-ground activation, deploying more resources, and leveraging partnerships to expand coverage
New Delhi: Packaged foods company Nestle India said it was expanding its reach in small towns and village, a strategy it terms as “rurban", which was helping the Maggi noodle maker secure a better reach into newer markets. The company was also driving its premiumization agenda to appeal to urban consumers.
