Nestle India driving “rurban” expansion and premiumization agenda

“Consumers progressively seek to know the transparent impact of their purchase decision, consumption and subsequent management of the product packaging by the organisation. Sustainability and societal concerns for the planet is paramount and they are demanding tangible action on plastic neutrality, zero emission and sustainable practices that go into the process of sourcing, manufacturing, transportation and handling of waste. The importance of label to bear critical information like nutritional composition of ingredients, sourcing details and proper disposal instruction are becoming a priority. Your company is constantly upgrading its information dissemination on the labels and via other brand communication mechanisms to provide all relevant details to enhance and enrich the consumer experience," Nestle India said.