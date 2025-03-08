Nestle India faces SEBI warning for insider trading norms violation by senior official

FMCG major Nestle India has received a warning from SEBI over violations of insider trading norms by a senior official of the company on Friday, March 6.

“The Compliance Officer of the Company has received an administrative warning letter from the Deputy General Manager of SEBI for violation of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (‘PIT Regulations’) by a designated person of the Company,” the company said in a stock filing on Saturday, March 7.

Nestle has not yet revealed the identity of the senior official.

The FMCG giant claimed that there would be no material impact on the company's financials, operations, or other activities due to the SEBI notice.

Insider trading norms The SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations) prohibits insider trading in India. They aim to prevent people directly associated with the company from trading in securities based on unpublished price-sensitive information.

Insider trading, an illegal practice in the stock market is the process of buying or selling stocks or other securities on the basis of non-public information about a company.

Section 11(2) E of the Companies Act, 1956 prohibits insider trading for the following reasons due to reasons such as providing equal opportunities to every participant in the market, ensuring fairness and transparency in all transactions, enable the free flow of information among all stakeholders.

Nestle India Q3 results On January 31, Nestle India released its December quarter earnings and reported a 5% increase in net profit, reaching ₹688 crore. The total revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹4,779 crore, marking a 4% growth compared to ₹4,600 crore in the same quarter the previous year, as Mint reported on January 31.