Nestle India highlights significant gains from parent's IPRs amid royalty payout dispute
Following shareholders' rejection of a royalty hike, Nestle India has underscored the value of its parent company's intellectual property, which has driven innovation, premiumization, and cost efficiencies.
NEW DELHI:Packaged foods company Nestle India has said it has benefitted "immensely" from its parent company's intellectual property rights, or IPRs, over the years, leading to greater speed of innovation as well as cost-savings to the business. The statement comes in the wake of a majority of shareholders rejecting a proposal to increase the royalty payout to its Swiss parent, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., from 4.5% to 5.25% per annum.