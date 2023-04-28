‘Nestle India is exploring all acquisition opportunities’4 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Nestle chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan said the company is constantly evaluating acquisition opportunities and has an appetite for such investments
New Delhi: Nestle India, the maker of Maggi noodles and KitKat chocolate, is exploring acquisition opportunities, as the appetite among large consumer goods firms to buy out businesses continues to grow post-pandemic. Chairman and managing director Suresh Narayanan said the company is constantly evaluating acquisition opportunities and has an appetite for such investments. Nestle India was among the final bidders for Capital Foods—the maker of Ching’s Chinese spices and condiments.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×