‘Nestle India is exploring all acquisition opportunities’

Narayanan did not confirm whether conversations of a deal with Capital Foods are set to fructify. "Well, the fact of the matter is—that not only Ching’s but there are also others also where we are participating. There are four criteria that we use. Number one is adjacencies or play within the categories (we operate in). Number two is significant opportunities in terms of value addition and growth. Number three, conformity to the culture and quality standards of the company. And number four—it may not be hugely accretive but not significantly dilutive to the company portfolio. Within that we keep looking at startups, we keep looking at existing companies, new companies, whatever," he said.