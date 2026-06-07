Nestle India pays ₹1,024.5 crore royalty to Swiss parent entity, as sales revenue jumps to ₹23,071 crore in FY26

General licence fees (royalty) paid by FMCG major Nestle India to its Switzerland-based group entity Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. were up 13.91% to ₹1,024.5 crore in FY26, according to the company's latest annual report.

Besides, Nestle India also paid a ‘withholding tax on general licence fees’ of ₹102.47 crore for the financial year ended March 2026.

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In the preceding year of FY25, Nestle India paid a general licence fee of ₹899.41 crore and ₹89.71 crore as 'withholding tax on general licence fees'.

Nestlé India obtains access to the Nestlé Group's technology and intellectual property through General Licence Agreements for manufacturing and marketing its products, while continuously benefiting from technological advancements and innovations across the product categories it produces and sells.

It pays a royalty of 4.5% of net sales to its parent firm. Promoter entities Nestlé S.A. and Maggi Enterprises Ltd together hold a 62.76% stake in Nestle India as of March 31, 2026.

Nestle India Financials Last year, shareholders of Nestle India rejected a proposal to increase the royalty payment to its parent firm by 0.15% per year for the next five years, raising it to 5.25% of net sales. The company had proposed implementing the increase from July 1, 2024; however, it failed to secure shareholders' nod.

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"During the financial year ended 31st March 2026, there was no material modification in the terms and conditions of General Licence Agreements, as defined by the Audit Committee and specified in the RPT Policy," the annual report said.

In FY26, Nestle India's revenue from sales was up 14.2% to ₹23,071.46 crore. The company owns popular brands such as Maggi, Nescafé, KitKat, MILKMAID, and Cerelac, among others.

Besides, there was also a marginal decline in the total number of permanent employees at Nestle India to 8,382 in FY26, though the company is investing in capex and is in the process of setting up its tenth factory in India.

In FY25, the number of permanent employees on the rolls of the company was 8,419. This number was at 8,736 in FY24, though this number was not comparable because the FY24 figure comprises data of 15 months from January 2023 to March 2024, due to a change in the financial reporting schedule.

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In FY26, the increase in the median remuneration of employees was 7.3%, which was quite higher from the preceding fiscal. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year ended March 2025 was 4.9%.

The remuneration ratio of the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Manish Tiwary, and its employees stands at 134:1. Tiwary was appointed as Chairman and Managing Director on August 1, 2025.

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