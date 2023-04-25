Nestle India profit grows 25% on year, beats analyst estimates1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:15 PM IST
Net profit for the period stood at ₹736 crore versus ₹590 crore reported a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 21% to touch ₹4,830.53 crore, Nestle India said in a filing to the exchanges
NEW DELHI : Packaged foods company Nestle India on Tuesday said net profit in March quarter rose 25% from a year earlier, driven by broad-based growth across categories and beating street-estimates.
