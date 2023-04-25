NEW DELHI : Packaged foods company Nestle India on Tuesday said net profit in March quarter rose 25% from a year earlier, driven by broad-based growth across categories and beating street-estimates.

Net profit for the period stood at ₹736 crore versus ₹590 crore reported a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 21% to touch ₹4,830.53 crore, Nestle India said in a filing to the exchanges. In the year-ago period, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹3,992.6 crore.

The maker of KitKat chocolate and Maggi noodles reported double digit growth across all product categories supported by broad-based growth in urban and rural markets. Domestic sales during the quarter—grew 21.2% year-on-year. Volumes during the quarter grew 11%.

Sales growth was broad based with a balance of pricing, volume, and mix, the company said announcing its March quarter earnings.

“All our product groups delivered double digit growth, a notable feature in these past four quarters in a row," said Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India.

Confectionery led by KitKat, and Munch posted a strong growth, supported by consumer led campaigns, innovation and engagement. Beverages turned in another quarter of robust growth and market share gains led by Nescafe Classic, Nescafe Sunrise, and Nescafe Gold. Prepared dishes and cooking aids delivered strong growth across all products in its portfolio. “One can discern portfolio upgradation happening in this category. Milk products and nutrition continued its strong performance led by Milkmaid among others."

Total expenses during the quarter grew 20.6%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 19.7% year-on-year; gross margins contracted by 149bps year-on-year to 53.8% impacted by higher commodity prices, particularly milk and its derivatives, wheat flour, edible oil, partly offset by better realisations, said analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

The company follows a calendar year.

“Nestle reported strong double digit growth across all product categories supported by broad-based growth across urban and rural markets…Commodities such as edible oils, wheat and packaging materials are softening, which should help build back margins in subsequent quarters," said Amnish Aggarwal, head of research, Prabhudas Lilladher.

The company reported early signs of softening of commodities such as edible oils, wheat and packaging materials.

“However, cost of fresh milk, fuels, and green coffee are expected to remain firm because of continued increase in demand and volatility," it said.

Despite high inflation in dairy and coffee prices, gross and EBITDA margin contraction was limited, said Abneesh Roy, executive director, Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Meanwhile, the company’s out-of-home business continued to accelerate rapidly during the quarter in line with greater mobility in the market. “We continued with portfolio transformation, expansion, route to market focussed on relevant geographies, channel prioritization and opening of new kiosks in key locations," Narayanan said.

“Our strong performance in e-commerce continued with significant growth in quick commerce. We accelerated our sustained growth journey in ‘rurban’. The growth in ‘rurban’ was complemented by strong momentum in metro and mega cities. Rural growth was also strong, secular and robust, being volume led which gives greater confidence and impetus to our efforts to enhance our footprint," he added.

During the quarter—the company launched ThickenUp Clear, a food and beverage thickener from the Nestlé Health Science portfolio.