Nestle India profit grows 25% on year, beats analyst estimates

Confectionery led by KitKat, and Munch posted a strong growth, supported by consumer led campaigns, innovation and engagement. Beverages turned in another quarter of robust growth and market share gains led by Nescafe Classic, Nescafe Sunrise, and Nescafe Gold. Prepared dishes and cooking aids delivered strong growth across all products in its portfolio. “One can discern portfolio upgradation happening in this category. Milk products and nutrition continued its strong performance led by Milkmaid among others."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}