Nestlé India runs ad campaigns to ‘reassure’ its consumers

The move comes after a 31 May report by Financial Times stated that more than 60% of Nestle’s mainstream food and drinks portfolio failed to meet recognized standards of health and nutrition, bringing the world’s largest packaged foods company under fire. The newspaper, privy to a presentation that was circulated among Nestle’s top employees, reported that “Nestlé, has acknowledged that more than 60% of its mainstream food and drinks products do not meet a ‘recognized definition of health’ and that ‘some of our categories and products will never be ‘healthy’ no matter how much we renovate".