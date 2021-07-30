Nestle India's Q1 profit up as domestic, export sales grow in double digits

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India, said in a statement, "The company's efforts to ensure last-mile access during the second pandemic wave was aided by e-commerce and in particular hyperlocal channels which grew 147% in the first half of the year. Last year, our commitment to India made us articulate an ambition to invest ₹26 bn over a 3-4-year period. I am pleased to announce that out of this, we have already invested about ₹10 bn thus far. This is a vindication of our confidence and trust in the Nestle journey in India."